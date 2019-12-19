Kufuor Foundation, Rice Millers Hail Nana

President Akufo-Addo

The John Agyekum Kufuor Foundation, the Ghana Rice Interprofessional Body (GRIB) and other stakeholders have lauded President Akufo-Addo for directing all state institutions to procure Ghana rice.

During his recent media encounter, the President announced that from January 2020, all state institutions, agencies and departments should consume made-in-Ghana rice.

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the John Agyekum Kufuor Foundation, Prof. Baffour Agyeman-Duah, at a press conference in Accra yesterday, said, “The President’s directive comes at a very opportune time when local producers, together with government and importers, are working out modalities for import substitution in the rice sector.”

Prof. Agyeman-Duah added that “we are unreservedly happy by the President’s directive that all state institutions should procure Ghana rice.”

He said the directive would go a long way to revitalize the Ghanaian rice industry “which has been blighted by decline.”

He reiterated the commitment of stakeholders in the sector to create a viable domestic rice industry, with the aim of making Ghana self-sufficient.

“We believe that the government’s target of achieving self-sufficiency in rice production by 2023 is achievable and we will work to support this goal,” he added.

Measures

Outlining measures to support the realization of the President’s vision, he noted that “the foundation and its partners shall, as a matter of urgency, work out strategies for improving service delivery by developing a monitoring mechanism to ensure that public institutions adhere to the directive of the President.”

He added that the foundation shall in partnership with other stakeholders evolve effective and institutionalized monitoring and evaluation frameworks/strategies for monitoring and or evaluating the compliance with the directive.

Furthermore, the CEO noted that the foundation shall support the value chain actors to forge closer ties to address the challenges of the rice sector and create the most conducive environment.

According to him, the interest of the Kufuor Foundation is to ensure that Ghana becomes self-sufficient in terms of rice production and by so doing save the country an amount of $1.3 billion that is used to import rice annually.

By Melvin Tarlue