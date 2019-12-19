Contractor Arrested For Damaging Road

Kwesi Amoako Atta, Minister of Roads

A Turkish contractor was yesterday arrested upon the orders of the Roads Minister, Kwasi Amoako-Atta, for damaging a road at the Airport Residential Area.

The minister had led a team to the plush area where the Turkish company constructing a 22-storey building had put up a barricade on the road and in the event causing damage to it.

A video on social media saw the minister visibly angry at the damage caused to the public road. ‘This is nonsensical and madness,” he was showed screaming.

The barricade was the cause of a traffic logjam on the road. Some residents of the area fear the contractor has no permit for the construction something which is yet to be verified. It would, however, difficult to believe that he could undertake such a project without a permit.

Even some buildings in the general area of the project suffered cracks about which there was a public outcry sometime ago.

The minister, it is thought, was moved into action following media coverage of the impunity of the Turkish contractor which has also, as noted earlier, led to the damage of an important road in the area.

That the contractor has got away with the impunity until now is baffling many who have watched on since the media locked their attention on it.

By A.R. Gomda