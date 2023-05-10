Ken Agyapong Fires Up NPP For Kumawu By-election

Kennedy Ohene Agyapong, who is vying to become the ruling New Patriotic Party’s (NPP’s) flagbearer, has donated a new pick-up van to the party for its campaign activities in the forthcoming Kumawu Constituency by-election in the Ashanti Region.

The vehicle was presented to party officials at the NPP headquarters in Accra on Tuesday May 9, 2023.

Agyapong, who is also the MP for Assin Central, stated that his aim was to assist in the strengthening of the party in the constituency to secure a win.

The by-election has been set for May 23, 2023 by the Electoral Commission following the death of the MP, Philip Basoah on March 27, 2023.

Philip Basoah died at the age of 53 at the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital.

The EC in a statement signed and issued by its Chairperson, Jean Mensah said the exercise would be conducted in line with Article 112 (5) of the constitution.

“The Electoral Commission wishes to announce for the information of the general public that following the death of the Member of Parliament for the Kumawu Constituency, Philip Basoah, the seat of the constituency in Parliament has become vacant,” the EC said.

By Vincent Kubi