Bawumia Attends Hajia Amama’s Funeral

Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia added grace to the final funeral rites of the late former Northern Regional Women’s Organiser, Hajia Amama Sayibu when he turned up at the venue in Tamale last week.

Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia led a delegation of government to the funeral where

Madam Rita Asobayire represented the National Headquarters of the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

The Northern Regional Chairman, Baantima Samba, led a delegation of the party in the Northern Region to the funeral which was massively attended by party faithful from the Northern Region and beyond.

The Northern Regional Minister, Alhaji Shani Shaibu, the Mayor of Tamale, Salifu Sule and the MCE of Sagnarigu, Yakubu Ahmed Mohammed aka Polo were in attendance as were presidential staffers and regional women’s wings of the party in the Northern Region.

Prayers were said by the Regional Chief Imam and his team for the late Hajia Amama Sayibu to have a peaceful rest.

Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia paid special tribute to the late Regional Women’s Organiser recalling her services and dedication to the NPP. He described Hajia Amama as a good woman, an attribute which he added was evidenced in the massive attendance at her funeral.

Donations were made by the Vice President, the National and Regional party offices and other persons and wings of the party.