Participate In Upcoming Local Elections – NCCE

Guests present at the event

The Deputy Chairman for Finance and Administration at the National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE), Victor Brobbey, has urged Ghanaians to turn out in their numbers to vote in the upcoming local government elections later this year.

According to him, the turnout for local government election is normally about half the national election because most people are not aware of the effects that local governance has directly on their lives.

He further highlighted that decisions made in the local level of governance can cause major change in the lives of Ghanaians than they realise.

He therefore urged citizens to show up in their numbers and cast their votes during local governance elections as this will allow for effective change and democracy in the future.

“A lot of development decisions are taken at the local government level and it is important we keep highlighting this fact to encourage people to participate and also to vote in those elections because they have a much more direct impact on their lives than the national elections do sometimes,” he stated.

The Deputy Chairman shared his thoughts at an engagement event held by the NCCE at the Ghana Prisons Service (GPS) headquarters to educate the personnel on the 1992 constitution of the country and celebrate its 30 year existence in the country.

The event also sought to solicit the opinions of the personnel of the GPS and present it to the Parliament to be kept and taken into account if constitutional reforms should begin.

Director of Prisons at the Human Resource Management, Benedict Bob-Dery, thanked the NCCE for their time and encouraged the NCCE to educate the public on the needs of the prisons service so as to increase the support the service gains from the public.

“Please educate the citizens to come to our aid so that the prisons will become a better place for the inmates,” he stated.

By Abigail Atinuke Seyram Adeyemi