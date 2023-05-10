Fijai SHS Goes Gay • As Headmaster Is Reinstated

The students jubilating

Students of Fijai Senior High School in Sekondi in the Western Region went into frenzy when news reached them that their interdicted headmaster, Kenneth Agbomadze, has been reinstated.

It would be recalled that the Ghana Education Service (GES) on April 10, 2023 issued a statement signed by the Head of its Public Relations Unit, Cassandra Twum Ampofo, accusing the headmaster of collecting illegal fees in the school and was subsequently interdicted to pave way for investigations into the allegation.

The GES indicated that it was going to use two weeks to investigate the matter and take appropriate action. It then asked the headmaster to hand over the administration of the school to the Regional Director of Education.

Members of the North America chapter of Fijai Old Students Association (FOSA) recently appealed to the GES to reinstate the headmaster whom they described as one of the best.

This was after the Parents’ Association of the school issued a statement indicating that the decision to collect the alleged illegal fees was a collective one by the association.

A day after the appeal from the North America FOSA, the Ghana Education Service (GES) issued a statement saying Mr. Kenneth Agbomadze has been reinstated.

The statement was signed by the Western Regional Director of Education, Felicia Agyeibea Okai.

It directed the Regional Director to hand over the administration of the school to the headmaster effective May 8, 2023.

“I have been directed by the Director General to reinstate you effective May 8, 2023 based on the outcome of the investigative committee’s report on the alleged collection of illegal levies in the school.

“The Regional Director is to hand over the administration of the school to you and accord you the necessary support for you to function effectively,” part of the statement indicated.

Immediately the news reached the students of the school, most of them, dressed in all white, converged at the school’s assembly hall to jubilate over the announcement.

Some of them could be seen in a video that has gone viral, dancing to gospel music and shouting “the God of Mr. Agbomadze has spoken. Fijai headmaster hands are clean.”

From Emmanuel Opoku, Takoradi