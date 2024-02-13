Ken Agyapong, Sly Tetteh Smoke Peace Pipe After Brawl In Parliament

Two Members of Parliament (MPs), Kennedy Agyapong and Sly Tetteh, representing Assin Central and Bortianor-Ngleshie Amanfrom, respectively, have reconciled their differences after a heated altercation in Parliament House earlier today.

The dispute between the two lawmakers nearly escalated into a physical confrontation before Deputy Majority Leader, Alexander Afenyo Markin intervened and brought them to his office for a peaceful resolution.

In a video that surfaced online, Mr Agyapong and Mr Tetteh were seen engaging in a friendly conversation and sharing laughs, indicating that they had put their differences aside. The two MPs have reportedly agreed to embrace peace and focus on their roles as representatives of the people.

The reconciliation between Kennedy Agyapong and Sly Tetteh highlights the importance of dialogue and conflict resolution in the political sphere.

It is hoped that this incident will serve as a reminder to all lawmakers to prioritize civility and cooperation in the conduct of their duties.

Albeit it was alleged Sly Tetteh is owing Kennedy some undisclosed amount of money triggering the near brawl with video sighted by DGN Online showing Ken Agyapong obviously peeved and walking towards the Bortianor-Ngleshie Amanfrom MP.

It took the intervention of Alexander Afenyo-Markin, to whisk Sylvester Tetteh out of the chamber for calm to be restored.

Watch the videos attached

By Vincent Kubi