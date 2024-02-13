NACOC Intercepts Over 1m Tramadol Tablets At Tema Port

In a significant bust, the Narcotics Control Commission (NACOC) seized a massive quantity of tramadol capsules and tablets at the Tema Port on Monday, 29th January 2024.

The intercepted contraband goods amounted to a staggering one million and thirty-five thousand (1,035,000) tablets and capsules, with a net weight of approximately 4,734.38kg.

The NACOC, in collaboration with port authorities, successfully identified and apprehended the illegal consignment during a routine inspection. Tramadol, a potent painkiller, has been illicitly used as a recreational drug and has been linked to various health and societal problems.

It was discovered that the varieties of tramadol capsules and tablets include five thousand (5,000) Royal tablets (225mg) amounting to fifty-one (51) cartons. Six thousand capsules of Timaking (120mg) totalling ninety (90) cartons. And six thousand capsules of Trafradol (120mg) totalling forty (40) cartons. The exercise was part of the Commission’s mandate relating to examinations conducted on containers at the Tema Port.

The Commission has taken custody of the seized consignment and is in the process of handing it over to the Food and Drug Authority for further investigations. NACOC assures the public that it is committed to curtailing the drug trafficking threat.

In a statement, the Commission used the opportunity to remind the general public that possessing and transporting illicit drugs without lawful authorization from a legally mandated outfit is illegal and punishable under sections 40 (1) and 41 (1) of Act 1019 of the Narcotics Control Commission Act 2020.

This major interception showcases the continuous efforts of the NACOC in combatting the illegal drug trade. Tramadol abuse has emerged as a growing concern in recent years, with its adverse effects on public health, addiction rates, and criminal activities.

Upon discovering the contraband, NACOC officials commenced investigations to determine the source, intended destination, and individuals involved in the drug smuggling operation. Initial reports suggest that the syndicate intended to distribute and sell the seized tramadol tablets and capsules throughout the country.

The NACOC spokesperson expressed gratitude to the collaborative efforts of all stakeholders involved in the successful operation. The authorities remain committed to cracking down on narco-trafficking and protecting public safety.

The confiscated tramadol tablets and capsules will be securely stored as evidence for further legal proceedings. The NACOC, in close coordination with the relevant law enforcement agencies, will intensify efforts to dismantle the network behind this illegal operation, ensuring that all individuals responsible are brought to justice.

This interception serves as a stark reminder that the fight against illegal drugs is an ongoing battle. Authorities urge the public to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activities or information related to narcotics to the NACOC or local law enforcement agencies.

The NACOC is steadfast in its commitment to curb drug trafficking, protect communities, and promote a safe and drug-free society. Efforts to enhance border security, intelligence gathering, and international cooperation will continue to be prioritized to combat the menace of narcotics.

As the investigations unfold, the NACOC will liaise closely with other agencies to gather additional information that can lead to the eventual dismantling of drug cartels and mitigate the impact of narcotic substances on individuals and society as a whole.

This latest interception highlights the urgent need for collaborative efforts and increased resources to address the persistent challenge of illegal drug trafficking. The NACOC remains resolute in its mission to build a nation free from the clutches of drug abuse and its devastating consequences.

By Vincent Kubi