NMC Criticizes GJA’s Directive To Blacklist MPs Over Assault on Journalists

Yaw Boadu Ayeboafo

Yaw Boadu Ayeboafo, Chairman of the National Media Commission (NMC), has expressed his disagreement with the Ghana Journalists Association (GJA) over a directive issued by the Association to media houses to blacklist two Members of Parliament (MPs) who allegedly assaulted journalists in the last two months.

Ayeboafo referred to the directive as “dysfunctional and unproductive” to public interest, advocating instead for the use of legal channels to address such acts of impunity against journalists.

During an interview on Citi FM, the NMC Chair reiterated his stance, labeling the directive as undemocratic and ineffective in handling assaults on journalists.

Ayeboafo emphasized that boycotting or implementing a blackout is not part of normal democratic culture, and it should only be considered when all legal avenues have failed.

He also highlighted the potential for impunity resulting from such measures, stating that it is not the most effective tool in dealing with attacks on journalists.

Albert Dwumfour, President of the GJA responded with rebuttal, stating that the NMC Chairman’s stance was erroneous and that the association would not tolerate assaults on journalists.

The disagreement between the NMC Chairman and the GJA regarding the directive to blacklist MPs involved in assaulting journalists continues to raise debates around the most effective methods to address attacks on journalists and ensure their safety and protection within the democratic framework.

By Vincent Kubi