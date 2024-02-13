GJA Fires IGP For Gagging Journalists

Albert Kwabena Dwumfuor

The Ghana Journalists Association (GJA) has put forth a renewed call for the police to reconsider their centralized approach to sharing information with the media.

Currently, police communication from all parts of the country is centralized in the capital city, Accra, making it difficult for journalists and the public to access necessary information.

Public Relations Officers (PROs) of the Ghana Police Service in all the regions including senior police officers such as Commanders and Crime Officers have been directed by the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Dr. George Akuffo Dampare to stop speaking with the media on all issues.

Speaking at a workshop in the city of Kumasi, GJA President Albert Dwumfour criticized this approach as “ineffective” and emphasized the importance of the police being accountable to the citizens they serve.

He stated, “Your communication is ineffective and it is really affecting our work. Information has been centralized, which is making it very difficult for the media to be abreast of developments in the Ghana Police Service.”

Dwumfour also expressed frustration over the lack of progress in the investigation of the alleged assault on two journalists during the New Patriotic Party parliamentary primaries. He revealed that several petitions to the office of the Inspector General of Police regarding the matter have been ignored.

Dwumfour expressed disappointment, stating, “The system has failed us. The police who are supposed to protect us are not doing enough.”

In recent years, there has been a concerning rise in attacks against journalists in Ghana. Data shows that at least nine journalists suffered attacks between March and October of last year alone.

Dwumfour emphasized the urgency of addressing this issue, stating, “This year, we are only in the second month, but we have already recorded two attacks. If we continue at this rate, it will be bloody.”

The goal of the workshop conducted by the GJA was to provide professional development to online editors, producers, and talk show hosts.

The training aimed to enhance their knowledge and contribute to creating a violence-free media platform. It also emphasized the importance of information sharing with election-related entities to promote a credible news environment and freedom of expression.

Dwumfour highlighted the high stakes of the upcoming elections, with the incumbent New Patriotic Party vying to secure a third term and the opposition seeking to regain power.

Alongside the political tensions, concerns over regional insecurity and economic challenges add to the need for a peaceful discourse in the media.

To address these issues, Dwumfour announced that the GJA would establish a platform to share best practices and promote peaceful discourse, emphasizing the importance of maintaining an atmosphere that encourages discussion on policy issues in the lead up to the December 2024 elections.

By Vincent Kubi