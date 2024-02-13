President Akufo-Addo Big Reshuffle: Ofori-Atta, Ambrose Dery, Kwaku Afriyie Out

Ken Ofori-Atta

In a major cabinet reshuffle, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo is expected to announce major changes to his ministerial team, after several calls for the shake up.

The new ministers according to reports are already lining up to meet the president at the Jubilee House for briefing ahead of final announcement.

The names are likely to be made public possibly tomorrow, Wednesday, February 14, 2024.

The Velentine Day ministerial shake up will see to the removal of one of the controversial ministers, Ken Ofori-Atta, as Minister of Finance, has been at the receiving end of his party’s MPs, according to sources close to the presidency.

The sources explained that the reshuffle is thorough, to strengthen the party’s position as the country heads to the December election.

In view of this all ministers who lost their parliamentary seats during the party’s primaries as well as those who did not stand in their constituencies are being yanked off for fresh hands.

The new cabinet will be made of mostly MPs.

The President’s decision comes as a surprise to many political observers, given Ofori-Atta’s prominent role in the government.

One of the key appointments in the reshuffle is the new Greater Accra Regional Minister, Daniel Nii Kwartei Titus-Glover.

His selection is seen as a strategic move by President Akufo-Addo to bolster regional development efforts in the area.

Titus-Glover who is coming to replace Henry Quartey in the capital, brings with him a wealth of experience and is expected to bring a fresh perspective to the role.

Dr. Mohammed Adam Amin Anta, MP for Karaga and Minister of State at the Finance Ministry is replacing his boss, Ken Ofori-Atta as Minister of Finance designate.

A veteran technocrat with extensive experience in the oil, gas and financial sectors, Adam’s appointment sends a clear message about the government’s commitment to economic stability and growth. There will be high expectations placed on Adam as he takes on this important position with the country currently having International Monetary Fund (IMF) deal on his table.

His strong ally to the Vice President and NPP flagbearer, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia might done the trick.

Lydia Alhassan, the Member of Parliament for Ayawaso West Wuogon and deputy Majority Chief Whip, is taking over as the new Sanitation and Water Resources Minister replacing Freda Prempeh who lost his parliamentary primary to Dr Gideon Buoko.

The position was previously held by the ‘disgraced’ Minister, Cecilia Abena Dapaah.

Andrew Agyepa Mercer who is currently the Deputy Minister of Energy and MP for Sekondi, will now serve as the Minister of Tourism, a role crucial for promoting Ghana as a top tourist destination. Mercer’s appointment is seen as a positive step towards boosting the tourism sector and attracting more visitors to the country.

He is coming in to replace Dr. Mohammed Awal.

Henry Quartey, a well-respected figure in the government, has been chosen as the Interior Minister Designate, having previously served as deputy at the same ministry.

This role encompasses the critical task of maintaining internal security and safeguarding the nation’s borders.

He is taking over from his previous boss, Ambrose Dery who appears tired even though he won his primary as candidate for Nandom.

Additionally, Ophelia Hayford Mensah, MP for Mfantesman has been designated as the Minister for Environment Science, Technology and Innovation, replacing Dr Kwaku Afriyie, MP for Sefwi Wiaso who declined to contest for the seat he is occupying for the second term running. A former police officer, Ophelia Mensah’s expertise and passion for environmental conservation will be an asset as the government focuses on tackling climate change and implementing green initiatives.

Ms Fatimatu Abubakar shall become the substantive Information Minister as Kojo Oppong Nkrumah moves to Works and Housing while Francis Asenso Boakye takes over from Kwasi Amoako-Attah as Roads and Highways Minister.

Amoako-Attah also stepped down from the parliamentary election as MP for Atiwa West.

Dr Bernard Okoe Boye, NHIA boss and NPP parliamentary candidate for Ledzokuku is heading to the Health Ministry after serving in the ministry as deputy for a while.

He is taking over from his former boss, Kwaku Agyeman Manu who is equally tired even though he secured the Dormaa Central slot.

A deputy Local Government Minister, Martin Adjei Mensah Korsah is taking over from his boss, Dan Kwaku Botwe, MP for Okere who is not standing for election again.

DARKOA Newman, MP for Okaikoi South is heading to the Gender Ministry, replacing the defeated Walewale MP, Zuweira Lariba.

Abdul- Aziz Musah Ayaba MP for Mion and Prince Hamid Armah, MP for Kwesimintim, and Dr Nana Ayew Afriyie, MP for Effiduase Asokore among other MPs shall be named Deputy Ministers.

President Akufo-Addo’s cabinet reshuffle demonstrates his commitment to ensuring efficient and competent governance.

The new appointments are expected to bring fresh perspectives, expertise, and drive to their respective roles, further advancing the government’s agenda for progress and prosperity.

The reshuffle is expected to generate a mix of excitement and anticipation among Ghanaians, as they eagerly await the implementation of new policies and initiatives under the reconfigured cabinet.

By Vincent Kubi