Ken Agyapong Supports Effia-Nkwanta Hospital

Ken Agyapong (right) donating the items to the hospital

Kennedy Ohene Agyapong, one of the flagbearer hopefuls of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), has resolved to support the various Regional Hospitals nationwide with some requisite medical items to help improve healthcare delivery in the country.

According to him, quality healthcare is a fundamental pillar of national development.

He pointed out that every Ghanaian deserves access to better medical facilities, regardless of location.

The business man stated this when he donated some essential medical equipment to the Effia-Nkwanta Regional Hospital in Sekondi.

The donation, which formed part of Mr. Agyapong’s campaign in the Western Region, was to support the hospital’s operations and enhance patient care.

He said, “Whatever I have been doing has been concentrated in Accra and Kumasi. But now I have decided to spread it out.”

He told journalists in an interview that, about two months ago, he went to Sampah in the Bono area with his team.

He said, “On our return we had an accident and the injured were sent to the Drobo Hospital. Later, I visited them and it was an eyesore.”

He noted that what he saw over there and how the health workers were busily doing all they could to save lives, encouraged him to do more.

“I have decided to go all out to equip the hospitals across the country because you do not know where you will get sick,” he stressed.

He urged health professionals to continue their dedicated service to the nation, and assured them of his continued support.

The Head of Administration at the hospital, Michael Danso, praised Mr. Agyapong for the initiative.

He promised that the items would be used for the purpose for which they were donated.

Some supporters of Ken Agyapong, who thronged the hospital in their numbers, said the gesture formed part of the broader vision of improving healthcare delivery as well as improving the welfare of Ghanaians.

From Emmanuel Opoku, Takoradi