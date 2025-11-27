Narcotics, Sex Workers Den Busted

Suspects and the exhibits busted

A decisive police operation led by ASP Noah Yakpa of the Nkawie Division has resulted in the arrest of 39 suspects after a swoop on a suspected narcotics and sex trade hub at Manso Hiakose in the Atwima area.

Information available to the DAILY GUIDE indicates that the Tuesday, November 25, 2025 operation followed credible intelligence that a hotel in the community, allegedly operated by one Philomina Nkansah, was being used to host commercial sex workers while serving as a centre for illegal drug activities. The facility had reportedly been under close monitoring.

ASP Yakpa, together with members of the Nkawie Operations day patrol team, stormed the premises and found several individuals openly smoking substances believed to be narcotics. Ten Nigerian women and 29 men were immediately arrested.

A search conducted in the presence of Nkansah’s son uncovered tramadol tablets, “wee toffee,” dried leaves suspected to be Indian hemp, condoms, laptops, scissors, lighters, power banks, mobile phones, cigarettes, and a cash amount of GH¢20,153.

All suspects are currently in police custody, with the retrieved exhibits secured at the charge office to support ongoing investigations.

FROM David Afum, Manso Hiakose