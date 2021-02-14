Ken Ofori-Atta Flies To US For Medical Care

Ghana’s Finance Minister-designate, Ken Ofori-Atta, has been airlifted to the US for medical care.

The Ministry of Finance made the announcement in a statement.

According to the statement, Mr Ofori-Atta, who served as Finance Minister from 2017 to 2021, was airlifted on Sunday, February 14, 2021.

It said Mr Ofori-Atta was treated for Coronavirus but developed other complications which doctors advised could be treated for now only in the US.

The statement indicated that “After recovering from Covid-19 last December, Mr Ofori-Atta has had medical complications which doctors advise, require further interventions not currently available in Ghana.”

By Melvin Tarlue