Gov’t will pursue robust education system-Dr Adutwum assures

Minister-designate for Education, Dr Yaw Osei Adutwum, has given the assurance that he would pursue a rigorous and robust education system to bridge the disparities between children in the southern and northern sectors.

Therefore when approved as the Education Minister, he would tap into the rural telephony connectivity project being pursued by the Ministry of Communications, to ensure that children everywhere in the country have access to the Internet for promotion of the study of Information Communication Technology.

Dr Adutwum, Member of Parliament for Bosomtwe, gave the assurance when he appeared before the Parliament’s Appointments Committee on for vetting.

The Minister-designate kicked against the idea for schools to be closed down again due to the spread of Coronavirus, explaining that, if the COVID-19 safety and preventive protocols are strictly observed, the school environment would be a safer place than the home.

He, therefore, promised to ensure that all the required personal protective equipment were supplied to both public and private schools timeously whilst suspected Covid-19 cases were promptly reported to the mapped health facilities.

“The schools will be a safer environment than the home if we’re ahead of the disease in terms of decision-making therefore, the Ghana Education Service and Ghana Health Service have been collaborating to achieve that objective,” Dr Adutwum added.

The Minister-designate, who was a former Deputy Education Minister in the Akufo-Addo-led government first term, pledged to provide quality leadership when given the nod, to achieve the government’s transformation agenda in the education sector.

“I’m a ‘teacher-in-chief’ and when I become the Minister, you’ll see me with a marker teaching in the classroom,” Dr Adutwum assured.

He pledged to provide the necessary support to brilliant but needy students from deprived communities to pursue courses of their dream in the universities.