“Women’s contributions towards peaceful society can’t be underestimated” – Ibn Chambas

The Special Representative of the Secretary-General and Head of the United Nations Office for West Africa and the Sahel (UNOWAS), Dr. Mohamed Ibn Chambas, reiterated the commitment of the United Nations and

ECOWAS “to give priority to the protection and promotion of the rights and freedoms of women and girls, particularly those living in rural areas.

He said the current context of the COVID-19 pandemic, which has serious consequences in terms of growing increased vulnerability of women, which exacerbates the already multiple threats to peace and

stability in West Africa and the Sahel regions for geostrategic and political reasons, “we can

anticipate the concerns and challenges facing women at the local, rural and community

levels.

Dr Chambas who was speaking at the Regional Open Day on the United Nations Security Council Resolutions 1325 (2000) and subsequent on Gender, Women, Youth, Peacend Security, recalled the importance of women’s contributions to creating resilient and peaceful societies, which cannot

The Open Day was held under special conditions due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It brought together virtually more than a hundred women and young leaders from West Africa

and the Sahel, including those from the rural zones, as well as actors from civil society

organizations, and representatives of regional organizations.

The objective for this year’s Open Day was to assess the level of awareness and implementation of UN Resolutions 1325 (2000) and subsequent on women, peace and security, and to identify ways to accelerate action at the community level.