Ken Ofori-Atta Grabs Senior Presidential Advisor Position From President Akufo-Addo

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has appointed Ken Ofori-Atta, the former Minister of Finance, as the Senior Presidential Advisor and Special Envoy for International Finance and Private Sector Investments.

This decision comes after Mr. Ofori-Atta was relieved of his position as Finance Minister on February 14 and replaced with Mohammed Amin Adam.

Recognition and Best Wishes

The Chief of Staff, Akosua Frema Osei-Opare, conveyed the president’s appointment in a statement dated February 15, extending her congratulations to Mr. Ofori-Atta and expressing well wishes for his new role.

She stated, “I am pleased to inform you that the President of the Republic has appointed you as the Senior Presidential Advisor and Special Envoy for International Finance and Private Sector Investments. I take this opportunity to congratulate you formally on your reassignment and wish you the very best in this new office.”

New Responsibilities

As the Senior Presidential Advisor and Special Envoy for International Finance and Private Sector Investments, Mr. Ofori-Atta is poised to bring his extensive experience and expertise to drive policies that foster economic growth, promote private sector investments, and strengthen international financial partnerships. His new role underscores the government’s commitment to leveraging strategic relationships both locally and internationally to advance Ghana’s economic development and prosperity.

Acknowledgment of Service

Ken Ofori-Atta’s dedication and contributions during his tenure as Finance Minister have been recognized, culminating in his appointment to this critical advisory position. His proven track record in financial management and economic reforms positions him well for this new role, which is pivotal in advancing Ghana’s financial standing and attracting investments to drive sustainable growth.

A Vision for Economic Advancement

President Akufo-Addo’s appointment of Ken Ofori-Atta reflects a forward-looking approach to harnessing key talents and expertise for the benefit of the nation. As the Senior Presidential Advisor and Special Envoy, Mr. Ofori-Atta is expected to play a central role in shaping policies that promote economic resilience, attract foreign investments, and foster a conducive environment for private sector growth.

By Vincent Kubi