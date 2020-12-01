Ken Ofori-Atta’s Father Passes Away

Ken Ofori-Atta

The father of Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta, Dr Akwasi Andrews Jones Amoako Atta Ofori-Atta, has passed away.

Dr. Ofori-Attta was an uncle of President Nana Akufo-Addo.

He reportedly died in the United Kingdom (UK) yesterday.

He was a politician, serving as Member of Parliament (MP) for Begoro in 1969 on the ticket of the Progress Party of the Busia Government as well as elected Member of Parliament on the ticket of the Popular Front Party (PFP) in the 3rd Republic becoming minority spokesperson on finance.

He was deputy Finance Minister of Ghana at the age of 31 under Busia admnistration.

Dr. Ofori-Attta was born on December 7, 1937 at Fankyeneko in the Eastern Region to Okyenhene Nana Ofori Atta 1.

In 1992, he contested the Fanteakwa Constituency seat on the ticket of the NPP but lost.

He had his education at the Achimota School, University of Ghana and University of Ottawa.

The late Dr. Ofori-Attta was married to Maud Adi-Darko and they together, they had four children including Ken Ofori-Atta.

By Melvin Tarlue