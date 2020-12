President Nana Akufo-Addo has condemned an attack on a soldier by an official of the Bureau of National Communications of the National Security Council Secretariat, Gerard Nana Osei-Tutu.

A statement signed by the Minister of Information, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, said upon the President’s instruction, the Ministry Responsible for National Security, has interdicted, with immediate effect, the said Gerard Nana Osei-Tutu and has commenced a full investigation into the incident.

By Melvin Tarlue