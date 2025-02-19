Kendrick Lamar Halftime Show Tops All

Kendrick Lamar

American Rapper Kendrick Lamar’s Apple Music Super Bowl LIX Halftime Show at Caesars Superdome on February 9, 2025, in New Orleans, Louisiana, has been touted as the most streamed live show of all time, with 133.5 million viewers, according to Billboard.

Performing a medley of hits including “Squabble Up”, “TV Off”, “Humble,” Not Like Us” and appearance of surprising acts such as SZA for a mash-up of “Luther” and Serena Williams viral crip walk during the “Not Like Us” performance got more eyes and attention than last year’s headliner Usher who achieved a total of 123.4 million viewers.

Over the past years, several stars have graced the halftime show surpassing the 100 million viewership threshold. In 2011 Black Eyed Peas’ who performed songs like “I Gotta Feeling,” “Boom Boom Pow” and “Where Is the Love?” achieved a viewership of 110.2 million.

Beyonce’s 2013 XLVII halftime show garnered 110.8 million viewers, while Madonna took the Super Bowl XLVI stage in 2012 with a viewership of 114 million. She performed renditions of “Music,” “Party Rock Anthem,” and “Sexy and I Know It.”

Bruno Mars Super Bowl XLVIII with slick performances of “Locked Out of Heaven,” “Treasure” and “Runaway Baby,” garnered 115.3 million views also Beyoncé and Bruno Mars joined Coldplay during the band’s 2016 halftime show, which got 115.5 million viewers.

Gaga’s 2017 performance for Super Bowl LI at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas brought in 117.5 million views with 121 million views for Katy Perry’s 2015 performance at Super Bowl XLIX. With 121 million viewers for Rihanna’s 2023 Super Bowl LVII performances.

BY Prince Fiifi Yorke