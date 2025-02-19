Ned Nwoko Denies Marriage, Pregnancy Rumours With Chika Ike

Prince Ned Munir Nwoko

Senator Prince Ned Munir Nwoko has firmly refuted recent rumours alleging that he plans to marry Nollywood actress Chika Ike as his seventh wife and that she is pregnant with his child. In a statement issued on February 17, 2025, Mr. Nwoko described these claims as “entirely baseless and a product of malicious speculation.”

The rumours gained traction following the deactivation of Nwoko’s wife, Regina Daniels’ Instagram account, leading to public speculation about their marriage. Nwoko addressed these unfounded reports, emphasizing his focus on his political duties and urging the public to disregard such misinformation.

The statement also addressed false claims regarding Mr. Nwoko’s comments on polygamy and his alleged support for singer Tuface Idibia’s marital decisions, labelling them as untrue and highlighting the challenges public figures face with fabricated stories.

Mr. Nwoko’s office has called on media practitioners to verify information before dissemination and advised the public to rely solely on official statements from his office.