Kennedy Agyapong Runs From NPP Looting Comments

Controversial Presidential hopeful of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), Kennedy Ohene Agyapong has denied the comments allegedly attributed to him in a viral video in which he described the ruling government as the real “loot and share” people.

According to him, the said video is a complete and unfortunate misrepresentation of the actual content and focus of his message at that private event in Kumasi, adding that it was a meeting with a small group of NPP communicators who had organised a small fundraising for him at the weekend.

The NPP Assin Central Member of Parliament in the said video was heard making the allegation while addressing some businessmen at True Vin Hotel in Kumasi on Saturday 31st September 2023, after his Showdown Walk.

Mr Agyapong in the video said “The ruling government which won the election in 2016 with about 1 million votes with the support of the business community is looting the country as if there’s no tomorrow. They steal Ghana’s money and deposit it abroad. I will put my life on the line to save this country from this looting brigade.”

However, after receiving bashing from the public and the NPP, he has come out to deny the statement he made in the video.

In a statement, from his outfit, he noted “My attention has been drawn to a video on social media which has since gone where I’m heard saying that the NPP was looting the country as if there was no tomorrow.

According to him, “At the event, I lamented the fact that our communicators were letting the party down and that the government would have its fair share of corruption cases, especially in 8 years, but because of one or two bad cases that the authorities were handling and transparently as it should be, we have, sadly, allowed the ruthless opposition propaganda machinery, the mass media and the social media to create the deadly impression that NPP was looting as if there was no tomorrow, including allegations of stashing funds abroad.

He continues “I wish to stress the point that the offending video was culled from a private meeting with some communicators in Kumasi, Ashanti Region, over the weekend, and edited to purposefully create disaffection towards me, Ken Ohene Agyapong and to bring the Akufo-Addo government into disrepute”.

“Indeed, I told the gathering not to be fooled by the lies against our government and party. I also expressed my anger and unhappiness about the way we were allowing ourselves to be unfairly bashed in the media, especially social media as if we were worse than the NDC, which is certainly not the case”.

“I am fully aware of the commitment shown by President Akufo-Addo, in deeds and institutional reforms, in combatting the canker of corruption in Ghana and the challenges that entail”.

“I remain a committed member of our great Party and hope to lead us in our quest to “break the eight’, as together, we face John Mahama and the NDC for the SHOWDOWN on December 7, 2024” he added.

BY Daniel Bampoe