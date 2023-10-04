Beyoncé Announces Renaissance World Tour Film

Beyoncé has officially announced the Renaissance World Tour concert film, with a trailer confirming the release date on December 1 and teasing what can be expected.

Titled Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé, the film will be a part-filmed version of the hugely acclaimed and massively successful tour and part making of a documentary. Will it finally include the Renaissance visuals, which reportedly finished filming in November 2022 but everyone has to wait to see it?

The trailer shows us a mix of performances and behind-the-scenes footage of Beyoncé with her family, including Jay-Z and Blue Ivy.

Meanwhile, Bevoncé wrapped up her RENAISSANCE World Tour after an astounding 56 sold-out stadium dates, securing her place in history as the artist behind the highest-grossing female tour ever.

This milestone shatters the previous record held by Madonna’s “Sticky & Sweet Tour” (2008-2009) and cements Bevoncé’s status as an unparalleled force in the music industry.

According to figures she made £346million from the jaunt, at the time it was left with nine out of the 56 dates against Madonna’s £324million.

The #RENAISSANCEWorldTour saw Bevoncé captivating audiences around the globe with her electrifying performances, visually stunning stage designs, and an unmatched level of artistry. Fans from all corners of the world flocked to stadiums to witness the musical spectacle that only Bevoncé could deliver.