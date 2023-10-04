Sexy MC Jailed 71years For Defiling 10 Minors

A 35-year-old, Ahmed Rashid has been handed a jail term of 71years for defiling some minors in Wa in the Upper West region.

Rashid had denied the charges brought against him and pleaded not guilty but was found guilty after trial of 10 counts of defilement.

The court, presided by Jonathan Avogo passed the sentence after the convict, a local master of ceremony (MC) was found guilty of having sex with the minors (girls) contrary to section 101 of the Criminal Offenses Act, Act 29.

The prosecutor for the case, Principal State Attorney Saeed Abdul- Shakuur had revised the earlier 10 counts of defilement against the convict and mounted five different dockets which contained 15 defilement charges and five attempted cases of defilement.

Twelve victims initially reported the unlawful incident which had been perpetuated by the convict for a long time and four more were confirmed to have suffered multiple sexual penetrations by the suspect while the case was ongoing.

A medical officer at the Wa Municipal Hospital, Dr Alhassan Mohammed Mubarak confirmed the assaults in a quiet and teary court on August 23, 2023 which added up to the sentencing of the convict.

Dr. Mubarik confirmed that all the victims had lost their hymens. As a result, the Court found the MC guilty and sentence to prison with hard labour.