Naira Marley Arrives In Nigeria To Assist Police In Mohbad’s Case

Naira Marley and Mohbad

The Lagos State Police Command has confirmed Naira Marley, is now in police custody as investigations into the circumstances surrounding the death of Mohbad, a singer and former signee of Naira Marley’s record label, continue.

The Police Public Relations Officer, Benjamin Hundeyin, officially announced Naira Marley’s voluntary custody on Tuesday night.

Mr. Hundeyin stated, “Azeez Fashola aka Naira Marley has been taken into custody for interrogation and other investigation activities.”

This development comes less than four days after Naira Marley’s associate, Sam Larry, was also taken into custody as part of the ongoing investigations.

Naira Marley, however, took to Twitter to share that he had recently returned to Lagos, Nigeria, to cooperate with the authorities in their ongoing investigation. In his tweet, he stated, “I’d like to share that I’ve just arrived back in Lagos, Nigeria, to assist the authorities with the ongoing investigation. It’s important I do my part for Imole. I’ll be meeting with the police with hopes for the truth to be uncovered and for justice to prevail.”

While Naira Marley has faced allegations of bullying or ordering harassment against the late singer, he maintains his innocence in these allegations.

The late singer Mohbad, whose full name is Ilerioluwa Imole Aloba, tragically passed away at the age of 27 under unclear circumstances on September 12.

Before his untimely death, he made a strongly-worded statement, suggesting that Naira Marley should be held responsible if anything happened to him.

Since the news of Mohbad’s passing, public attention has turned towards Sam Larry and Naira Marley.

Responding to the allegations against him, Naira Marley issued a statement on Tuesday, expressing his dedication to proving his innocence and his willingness to cooperate with the authorities by providing sufficient evidence to clear his name.