Kenneth Kaunda State Funeral Commences

A State Funeral has begun for Zambia’s first president and liberation hero, Kenneth Kaunda.
His mortal remains have been transported to the venue where the funeral service is expected to take place in Lusaka, Zambia.
Mr. Kaunda passed away in June, aged 97.
A number of African leaders are expected to attend the funeral service.
South Africa’s President, Cyril Ramaphosa, has already signed the book of condolence opened for Mr. Kaunda.
HE President @CyrilRamaphosa signs the condolences book on arrival at the Lusaka Show Grounds where the State Funeral Service of the Republic of Zambia’s founding President Dr Kenneth Kaunda is taking place. President Kaunda passed away on Thursday, 17 June 2021, aged 97. #RIPKK pic.twitter.com/O64EpISHFK
— Presidency | South Africa 🇿🇦 (@PresidencyZA) July 2, 2021