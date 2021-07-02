Kenneth Kaunda State Funeral Commences

A State Funeral has begun for Zambia’s first president and liberation hero, Kenneth Kaunda.

His mortal remains have been transported to the venue where the funeral service is expected to take place in Lusaka, Zambia.

Mr. Kaunda passed away in June, aged 97.

A number of African leaders are expected to attend the funeral service.

South Africa’s President, Cyril Ramaphosa, has already signed the book of condolence opened for Mr. Kaunda.