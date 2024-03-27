Kenpong Academy Trio Fly Out To Bastia

Three budding players of Kenpong Football Academy – Richard Okyere, Bossman Afirim Debra and Abdul Razak Nuhu has flown out of the country to France, Bastia for trials.

The hardworking players, neatly dressed in a customized Kenpong Football Academy jackets were led by Mr Kennedy Agyepong, president of the academy .

While in France, they will be hosted by Bastia, a Lige one side for a week, and should they impress, they would incorporated into the team for a season or two, depends on their work rate.

The academy’ s president, who is also a business contractor said before departure ” This is a testament of what we have been doing the last couple of years, these are fine breed of players, and if what they have demonstrated in camp is anything to go by then, there is no way they will come back.

” They are disciplined on and off the pitch, their target is to play in one of the top leagues in Europe. I can say without doubt that they are good material any coach would love to work with.”

Kenpong Football Academy has a special arrangement with Bastia aimed at ‘polishing’ players before securing contracts for them.

The trip forms part of the programme for the further development of players that will add value for their eventual transfer abroad.

The trio join the growing list of players the modern day Winneba- based academy has produced.