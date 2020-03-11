Kenpong Advises Kotoko On Yacouba

Kennedy Agyepong

The Executive Chairman of Kenpong Group, Kennedy Agyepong (Kenpong), has cautioned the management of Asante Kotoko to handle the Sogne Yacouba’s issue with tact.

The former Asante Kotoko board member, who served in the Herbert Mensah-led management in 1999, believes the Burkinabe attacker possesses all qualities of a modern day striker; hence the need to ensure the club ties him down.

To him, the striker’s demonstration of brilliance since arriving on the domestic scene a few seasons ago has endeared him to the club’s faithful and ‘rivals’ alike.

That, he stated, should rather spur management of the Porcupine Warriors on to reason with the player to lower his demands ($150,000), or else lose him as a free agent when his contract runs out next month.

And like many most prized assets (players), it takes decorum to manage and to get the best out of them due to their attitudinal issues.

He likened him (Yacouba) to Baba ‘Diego’ Amando, former Kotoko fans’ favourite, who in spite of his ‘troubles’, the then management comprising ‘big boys’ like Kenpong, PV Obeng, Herbert Mensah, among others, massaged the situation and got the player’s best shot.

The businessman, who played a key role in the famous Charles Taylor transfer saga, pointed out that fans of Kotoko did all they could to pay and watch Baba Adamu Amando, and that generated much cash for the club. He said that should serve as a guiding principle in the Yacouba’s scenario.

He cited the Kotoko 1-0 win over Karela FC in Tarkwa where the player (Yacouba) lasted a few minutes in the league tie, yet his touches and the massive response from the fans were enough to inform management to keep the Burkinabe import.

Kenpong, a philanthropist par excellence, has also advised Kotoko not to discuss Yacouba’s contract details on social and traditional media.

“I am certain Yacouba loves Kotoko so much that he is ready to reduce his demands. We should do everything possible to keep him in our quest to lift yet another continental silverware. Let me be honest with you, in Amando’s case, he will request a customized football boot which Herbert Mensah will not hesitate to order from London before big games.

“After games, Herbert will say Kennedy take care of him, and by that he meant remunerating him in dollars. He made extra demand that is typical of players of such calibre, it is normal in football, and I expect management to handle it professionally. George Amoako was around at the time, he knows what I am referring to,” he said in an interview.

Kenpong ‒ who commended the current Kotoko Executive Chairman, Kwame Kyei, for the club’s transformation ‒ remains one of the financial supporters of Kotoko.

He also served as a board member in the PV Obeng-led administration.

