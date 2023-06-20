Kenpong Celebrates Daughter as She Graduates from Paris School of Business

The Kenpong family has been in a celebratory mood all weekend as one of their own graduated from the Paris School of Business.

Miss Helen Biamah Agyapong, the second child of the accomplished businessman, has earned a degree from the highly respected French university.

At the graduation ceremony held in Paris, France, on Saturday, June 18, 2023, Miss Helen Agyapong was named among the top students who achieved academic excellence from the globally acclaimed academic institution.

Kenpong, a proud father, was present with his third son, who flew from Germany to share in the glory and honor of his big sister.

In an interview with GhanaWeb, Kenpong basked in the glory of his daughter’s achievement, describing it as one of his proudest moments.

“I went all the way to France to support her. It is every parent’s honor to see his or her ward climb the academic ladder.

“It was one of my proudest moments. Witnessing your daughter graduate from an established institution like this is no mean achievement. I congratulate her and wish her the very best in her endeavors.”

Helen Biamah Agyapong, who took the opportunity of her study in France to master the French language, began her education at the Morning Star School in Accra.

She attended Aburi Girls School before seeking further studies abroad at the Paris School of Business.

Her rise and accomplishment are a testament to the incredible fatherly skills of the CEO of Kenpong Group, which extends beyond his family.

Kenpong is believed to have supported some Ghanaians from diverse backgrounds to acquire higher education and turn the stories of their families around.