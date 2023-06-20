Vote for persons with integrity to Parliament – Upper East Minister

Upper East Regional Minister, Stephan Yakubu has charged Ghanaians, especially the youth, to take politics seriously and be concerned with having hard working people with high morals and integrity in office, at the various arms of governance.

He urged the youth to be vigilant at all times as they monitor the works and contributions of politicians to the development of their constituencies, so as to put them on their toes.

According to him, protecting country’s democracy hinges more on the vigilance of the youth, hence the need to support and vote for legislators who are known for their dedication and service to their constituencies and the youth who form a larger portion of the country’s work force.

“Of course, Parliament is a noble institution which is clothed with the authority to make laws for the country. So, as citizens or youth, we need to consider the calibre of persons we vote to represent us at our legislators. We need to vote these people based on their integrity and love for their constituencies and the country.” Mr. Yakubu said.

The Minister was speaking at the climax of an event in Bolgatanga to mark 30 years of uninterrupted democratic rule in Ghana, organised by the Parliamentary Service Board.

Touching on the celebration, the Upper East Regional Minister noted that it provided the opportunity for Parliamentarians and the youth across the region to reflect on their achievements as well as acknowledging challenges and recommit to the principles of democracy.

Member of Parliament for Zebilla Constituency, Cletus Avoka, who led the delegation of the Parliamentary Service Board to the Upper East Region noted that the aim of event was to foster civic engagement and enhance public awareness of parliamentary democracy.

He added that the Parliamentary Service Board was happy to climax the event in the region with a healthy walk and fun games with the youth in the region.

“…we started with a 5-kilometer walk through the principal streets of Bolgatanga. And then, with this fruitful football match with the youth, it is a grateful moment for all of us. So, I will entreat all to continue to protect, promote, and help to improve the democracy we have as a country.” He indicated.

The event was under the theme, “Thirty years of Parliamentary democracy under the Fourth Republic: The Journey thus far”.

End