Kenpong Football Academy Now Open For Trials

Football players under the age of 18 years who are interested in joining Kenpong Football Academy in Winneba can now register for trials at the official website www.kenpongacademy.com

Prospective players are expected to visit the official website and register to get the chance of showcasing your talent as a football player.

There is also an opportunity for those who want to learn and develop their football skills.

“Register online for the summer camp and be part of the Kenpong Academy Football family,” a statement from the academy said.

“Remember the official website is www.kenpongacademy.com,” it added.

