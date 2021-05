Schools in Kenya’s terror-prone Boni territory, have been reopened.

Boni forest on the Kenyan-Somali border reportedly harbor fighters of the Islamist terrorist group Al Shabaab.

Reports say the militants periodically carry out attacks on Kenyan soldiers and civilians.

As a result of the constant attacks, schools in the Boni territory were shut for seven years.

But at least six of the schools have been reopened, local media reports say.

By Melvin Tarlue