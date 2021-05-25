Soccer star Daniel Sturridge sued by alleged stolen dog hero over reward money

Daniel Sturridge

The man who claims to have found and returned Daniel Sturridge’s stolen dog in 2019 is now suing the soccer star … alleging the athlete has STILL not paid him the reward money he promised.

Foster Washington spelled it all out in a new lawsuit, obtained by TMZ Sports … saying Sturridge owes him reward money — which was reported to be around $37,000 — for helping him get his Pomeranian, Lucci, back nearly 2 years ago.

Washington says after Sturridge claimed the dog had been stolen in a July 2019 burglary in Los Angeles … Washington found Lucci on the street.

Washington says because Sturridge reportedly offered a reward, he reached out.

In the suit, Washington says he got in touch with Sturridge and ultimately returned the dog expecting the reward money in exchange.

The problem? Washington claims Sturridge — who’s reportedly made over $40 million in his soccer career — never paid him a dime … so now he’s suing him over it, claiming Sturridge breached a contract by not living up to the reward offer.

Sturridge and his dog, meanwhile, are clearly grateful for their reunion regardless of the reward money drama … Daniel just posted a pic holding Lucci last week, praising the pup for helping him through rough times.

