Taylor Swift to Receive NMPA Songwriter Icon Awards Billboard

Taylor Swift will receive the Songwriter Icon Award at the National Music Publishers’ Association’s (NMPA) virtual annual meeting on June 9, marking a year in which the singer-songwriter took control of her career in more ways than ever.

Swift recently became the first woman to release three new Billboard 200 No. 1 albums in less than a year, thanks to the success of Folklore, Evermore and Fearless (Taylor’s Version).

The latter album, released in April, is a re-recorded version of her 2008 album and the first of six re-recorded albums Swift plans to release as a means to regain ownership of her back catalog.

Folklore received the Grammy Award for album of the year in March, making her the first female artist to have won the category three times.

“Taylor Swift has had an unprecedented year of success. She gave the world incredible songwriting when they needed it most and she continues to rewrite the rulebook when it comes to her career,” NMPA president and CEO David Israelite said.

“She has always identified as a songwriter first, and in doing so inspired and elevated countless other creators. Her advocacy has lifted the entire creative community, and she has done it at great cost and risk to her own career,” Israelite continued. “The risks paid off, not just for her but for our entire industry, and there is no one more deserving of our Icon award.”

The invite-only NMPA meeting, which celebrates the music publishing and songwriting industry, will also honor Country Music Association CEO Sarah Trahern with the Industry Legacy Award, while Congressman Jerrold Nadler (D-NY), who helped shepherd the Music Modernization Act, will receive the President’s Award.

The event will also feature a keynote Q&A with The Ringer founder Bill Simmons, who is producing an upcoming HBO docu-series about the music industry, and performances from Luke Bryan, Sara Bareilles and Priscilla Block. Other program components include a Meet the (Music) Press roundtable and annual State of the Industry speech.

“Millions of people read his columns and listen to his podcasts because Bill Simmons is an amazing storyteller. We are greatly looking forward to hearing about his upcoming series and the new media landscape from his perspective,” Israelite added. ”

Trahern] is a true supporter of country music, and she has made it bigger and better. And of all the competing priorities in Congress, Chairman Nadler has never let songwriters down. We are honored to thank him for his dedication to creators and his commitment to creating a better economy for making music.”

The NMPA held the first virtual version of its annual meeting last June, where it honored Garth Brooks with the Songwriter Icon Award. Past recipients include Billy Joel, Alicia Keys, Ryan Tedder, Jon Bon Jovi, Pharrell, Steven Tyler, Diane Warren and Sting.