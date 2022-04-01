Kenyan Delegation Understudies Petroleum Downstream Regulation

Dr. Mustapha Abdul-Hamid with Daniel Kiptoo Bargoria

OFFICIALS OF Kenya’s Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority (EPRA) are in Ghana to understudy Ghana’s petroleum downstream sector and exchange ideas on how to improve regulatory regimes and practices.

The 12-member delegation, led by Daniel Kiptoo Bargoria, Director-General, would visit other allied institutions in the petroleum downstream sector while in Ghana.

The visit was a replication of a similar visit by NPA officials in January this year.

Addressing the delegation, Chief Executive of NPA, Dr. Mustapha Abdul-Hamid, expressed his excitement to receive his counterparts from Kenya.

He said such visits afford public institutions valuable learning experiences which improve public service.

Dr. Abdul-Hamid explained that the petroleum downstream sector was evolving and needed to be understood in a holistic manner to address modern emerging challenges.

Mr Bargoria, on his part, said the Kenyan delegation was looking forward to learning from Ghana’s successful regulatory practices, especially the Unified Petroleum Pricing Fund (UPPF) scheme, which ensures uniformity in the prices of petroleum products across the country.

He said regulating the industry in Kenya required new ideas and believed this visit will afford them that.

The delegation were taken through presentations on licensing requirements, inspection and monitoring protocols, quality assurance measures, UPPF scheme and gas regulation.

Other members of the delegation include Dr. John Mutua, Ag. Director Economic Regulation and Strategy; Dr. Ing. Joseph Oketch, Director Electricity and Renewable Energy; Robert Mahania, Deputy Director of Legal Services; Ing. Edward Kingua, Director Petroleum and Gas; and Kennedy Kirwa, Administration.

The rest are Ing Michael Kariuki, Project Research, Planning and Design; Peter Nguni, Secretary of Energy and Petroleum Tribunal; Gladys Moyoge, Corporate Communications Manager; Mueni Mistinga, Corporation Secretary and Paul M. Njuguna, Director, Legal.

A business desk report