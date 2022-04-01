Man, 25, Found Guilty Of Robbery

An Accra Circuit Court presided over by Emmanuel Essandoh has found 25-year-old Selasi Agorsor guilty of robbery.

Agorsor, was charged with two counts of conspiracy to commit crime, to wit robbery and robbery, and initially pleaded not guilty to the charges.

However, the judge later found him guilty of the offence in the course of the trial and has therefore deferred his sentence to April 6, 2022.

His accomplice, identified only as Soldier, is currently at large.

Prosecuting, Inspector Eric Pobee said the complainant, Kwasi Awimissah, is a commercial motorbike operator while accused person Selasi Agorsor is unemployed and residing at the Arts Centre, Accra.

He said on March 24, 2022, around 10:40pm, the complainant parked his black Royal 125 motorbike with registration number M-21-GS-5215 at Okaishie where the accused person and his accomplice (Soldier) hired his services to Independence Square-Accra.

“On reaching Ministries-Accra Volta River Authority bus stop, Soldier, currently at large, instructed the complainant to stop, and the two accused person pulled out a pair of scissors and a knife on the complainant and ordered him to surrender his ignition key.

“The complainant resisted and a scuffle ensued between the accused persons and the complainant.

“Soldier severally stabbed the complainant on his stomach but the knife did not penetrate and in the process Agorsor jumped onto the motorbike heading towards John Evans Atta Mills high street with the view to escaping but the complainant, who had then been freed from the hands of Soldier, used a pavement block to hit Agorsor where he fell from the bike, leading to his arrest.

“He said Soldier at this point managed to escape arrest.

“The motorbike was recovered from the scene of crime with the assistance of Ministries Police night patrol team, accused was arrested and sent to the station,” the prosecutor disclosed.

The prosecutor said, the pair of scissors suspects used to threaten the complainant was found on him and has been retained at the police station for evidential purposes.

“Agorsor failed to lead the police to the hideout of his accomplice, Soldier, to be arrested by the police, and was charged with the offence,” the prosecutor narrated in court.

By Linda Tenyah-Ayettey