Kenya’s $100 Million Covid-19 Fund Plagued By Nepotism, Cronyism – Report

A whopping $100 million of Kenya’s coronavirus fund has been plagued by nepotism and cronyism, says Human Rights Watch.

The Rights organization made this known in its latest report on covid19 spending by the Kenyan government.

According to the report, the Kenyan government’s program designed to help families in need during the COVID-19 pandemic has significant failings.

A cash transfer fund worth $100 million was plagued by nepotism and cronyism, the report indicated.

It added that only a small fraction of the cash transfer reached those in need.

According to the report, Kenyan government officials failed to follow selection criteria and to share information transparently.

By Melvin Tarlue