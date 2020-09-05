Keyboard Idol Contestants Thrill Fans

The first live show of Citi TV’s Keyboard Idol took place over the weekend with great excitement and riveting performances.

The top 10 contestants treated Ghanaians to a good time of music as they showcased their keyboard prowess with their favourite compositions of music ranging from classical music, contemporary highlife and gospel among others.

Kwame Yeboah, a multi-talented instrumentalist; Mawuyrami Ocloo, Ghana’s first trained music therapist; and Zapp Mallet, a legendary music producer, who were the judges for the night, gave plaudits to contestants for the significant improvement in their performance for the night and advised them to keep practising constantly.

The Keyboard Idol promises to be exciting with lots of surprises as the season unfolds.

To vote for your favourite contestant, dial the shortcode *447*973# and follow the prompt.

The Keyboard Idol live performances began last Saturday, August 29, 2020. It promises to be an exciting contest.

Catch the exciting performances on Keyboard Idol every Saturday at 7:00pm only on Citi TV.

