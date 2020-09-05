Pzeefire Drops Much Anticipated Single ‘Fire’

Pzeefire

Afrobeat artiste David Ayuba, aka Pzeefire, has officially released his much anticipated single, Fire, produced by hit beat maker, PD.

The new single, which is yet to receive airplay on all local radio stations, is part of other singles on his yet-to-be released album.

The single is a combination of African rhythm with a flavour of afrobeat tune.

The song talks about how hot and sexy our African ladies are, and how their endowed bodies translate to fire when they are around you.

Pzeefire explained that he had worked tirelessly on the new single which according to him would surely thrill Ghanaian music fans.

Also a composer and producer, he believes he has something to offer Ghana’s entertainment industry with his latest song, hence Ghanaians should watch out for him.

The well arranged, mid-tempo and danceable song suitable for any social events would soon be made available on all digital stores such as iTunes, Amazon, Boomplay and Spotify among others.

Known for hit songs such as Blessings, Big Emotions, Drink, Flashy Lights and, recently, Suffer Suffer, Pzeefire as an artist represents uniqueness.

He always stands by the fact that being unique will guarantee longevity in the music scene.

His good music has led to a considerably good following on social media.

Pzeefire, who is working on his next album, promises to drop an EP before the release of the main album.

He is being managed by Speech Production which has Enock Agyapong, copyright advocate, as the Chief Executive Officer.

By George Clifford Owusu