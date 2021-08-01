KIA Covid-19 Testing Allegations False -GHS

The Ghana Health Service (GHS) has debunked claims over the genuineness of the Covid-19 test being conducted for passengers on arrival at the Kotoka International Airport (KIA).

According to the GHS, such viral complaints are erroneous.

Currently, all passengers arriving in Ghana are to have in their possession a negative Covid ‑19 PCR test result in English from an accredited laboratory in their country of departure.

The tests are to be done not more than 72 hours before the scheduled departure.

In addition, passengers who arrive in the country are made to undergo another Covid-19 test on arrival before they are given the pass to enter the country.

However, some passengers who had the negative PCR test but tested positive at the KIA have raised concerns over what they say are discrepancies in the outcome of such tests.

The GHS responding to allegations by two passengers over the test conducted at the KIA said their claims are ill-informed.

It said, while one of the passengers has been discharged after three days, the other is due for a re-test.

The GHS said, “While the Ghana Health Service empathizes with persons who test positive on arrival and the attendant stresses that such an event presents to passengers, we are also concerned at the many false reportages being circulated, especially in social media. To this end, we wish to address some erroneous impressions created in the minds of some sections of the population by the false information being circulated by some arriving passengers in Ghana,” the GHS said in the statement.

According to the GHS, the testing at the airport before implementation underwent rigorous quality checks and was found to be highly sensitive.

In addition, the FDA conducts regular monitoring of the work at the airport to ensure that it is up to standard adding that the service provider at the airport also has its internal quality control checks to ensure results produced are accurate.

“In conclusion, the service would like to assure the general public of our full confidence in the FDA approved Covid-19 testing system at the Kotoka International Airport and will continue to enforce the testing at the airport,” portions of the statement further read.

KIA testing

Since the KIA was re-opened to international travel on 1st September 2020, a total of 398,803 passengers

have so far been tested for Covid-19 upon arrival at the KIA as of 31st July 2021.

Out of the total 2,386 have tested positive for Covid-19, representing 0.6% of the total Antigen tests conducted at the KIA for arriving passengers.

Out of those who have tested positive, 1494 (63%) have been males and 892 (37%) have been females.

Again, 987 (41%) have been Ghanaians and 1,399 (59%) non-Ghanaians.

