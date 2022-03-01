KiDi, Black Sherif, Others Honoured

KiDi

IT was all thrills and surprises at this year’s edition of the Entertainment Achievement Awards (EAA), held at the Marriott Hotel last Saturday, as a number of celebrities including KiDi, Black Sherif, Gyakie, Lydia Forson, among others, took home various awards.

The event organised by Citi TV celebrates entertainers and entertainment industry players who have distinguished themselves in the practice of their art. It honoured industry players whose works fall within the 2021 eligibility year.

The scheme covered areas such as sports, music, film, fashion, photography, media, writing, comedy, among others.

Popular hiplife/hiphop artiste Mohammed Ismail Sherif, known in showbiz circles as Black Sherif, won the Entertainment Personality of the Year award.

He beat off competition from media personality Giovani Caleb, comedian OB Amponsah, Afrobeat artiste KiDi, highlife musician Kuami Eugene, dancehall artiste Stonebwoy, rapper Sarkodie and Ghanaian artiste based in the United States of America, Amaarae.

Multitalented female singer, Gyakie, took home Female Artiste of the Year award, Amaarae’s ‘Sad Girlz Luv Money’ won the Best Video Of the Year and highlife sensation Akwaboah grabbed Album of the Year award with the ‘Lighthouse EP’.

Jay Ray Ghartey won Male Designer of the Year award, and Nana Kwasi Asare-Boateng as Model of the Year, for their excellence within the fashion industry.

The sports category awarded the likes of Samuel Takyi as the Best Sportsman and Evelyn Badu as the Best Sportswoman of the Year, for significantly influencing the development of the Ghanaian sports industry and social media community, in the year under review.

Captain Kofi Amoabeng won the Best Author of the Year with ‘The UT Story’, Jeffery Adjorlolo as Best Event Host, Woode Maya as Online Creator of the Year, Focus N Blur as Best Photographer, OB Amponsah and Ras Nene as Standup Comedian and Comic Actor respectively, with special award recognition to legendary music producer Zapp Mallet.

Below is the full list of winners:

Female Designer of the Year – Mod. Hq

Male Designer of the Year – Jayray Ghartey

Model of the Year – Nana Kwesi Asare-Boateng

Accessories Designer of the Year – Hatboxco

Female Actor of the Year – Lydia Forson

Male Actor of the Year – Adjetey Anang

Best Director of the Year – Shirley Frimpong-Manso

Ghanaian Movie of the Year – Us in Between

Best Picture – Us in Between

Best Female Artiste – Gyakie

Best Male Artiste – KiDi

Best Music Video – Amaarae (Sad Girlz Luv Money)

Song of the Year – KiDi (Touch It)

Album of the Year – Akwaboah (Lighthouse EP)

Cultural Troupe of the Year – Kwan Pa

Online Creator of the Year – Wode Maya

Best Author – Captain Kofi Amoabeng (The UT Story)

Best Performance Poet – Whoisdeydzi

Event Host of the Year – Jerry Adjorlolo

Event of the Year – Afrochella

Comic Actor of the Year – Ras Nene

Standup Comedian of the Year – OB Amponsah

Photographer of the Year – Focus N Blur

Sportswoman of the Year – Evelyn Badu

Sportsman of the Year – Samuel Takyi

Special Recognition of the Year – Zapp Mallet

Entertainment Personality of the Year – Black Sherif

BY Prince Fiifi Yorke