KiDi, Others Nominated For Soundcity MVP Awards

Award-winning Ghanaian musicians, Black Sherif, Gyakie, KiDi, Camidoh, King Promise, DJ Vyrusky and Lasmid have been nominated for the Soundcity MVP Awards Festival in Nigeria.

Nigerian lifestyle and music channel, Soundcity Radio and Television, announced the nominees from both Ghana and Nigeria on their Instagram page for this year’s awards edition.

The awards festival is presented by Tingo Mobile. The festival is scheduled to hold on February 11, 2023, at the Eko Convention Centre, Lagos, Nigeria. The nominations were dominated by Nigerian acts in the 15 music-only awards categories.

While Costa Titch, KiDi, and Ayra Starr each received four nominations, Camidoh, Omah Lay, Kizz Daniel, and Black Sherif each received five.

In this year’s nomination list, Nigerian artiste, Burna Boy, leads the pack with eight nominations, while Rema and Asake follow up closely with seven nominations each.

Other artistes who made the nominations list include Zuchu, Phina, Victony, Focalistic, Davido, Fave, and many more.

The Soundcity MVP Awards transitioned from the famous Soundcity Video Music Awards (SMVA) in 2016.

It honours exceptional accomplishments of African musicians in 15 different music categories, including Best Male MVP, Best Female MVP, and African Artiste of the Year.

The awards have twelve categories including Video of the Year award, Best Group or Duo award, Best Collaboration award, Listeners Choice award, Best Hip-hop award, Best Pop award, Song of the Year award, Best Female MVP award, Best Male MVP award, African DJ award, Viewer’s Choice awards and Best New MVP award.

During a press statement, Tajudeen Adepetu, the founder of the awards show, said this about the awards show, “It is not just about the frills and thrills or the glitz and glamour for me; it is about the fact that deserving and hardworking artistes are rewarded and recognised for their craft and creativity.”