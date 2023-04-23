Killer Cop Arrested Over Shooting Alleged Cheating Girlfriend

Inspector Ahmed Twumasi

The Police on Sunday evening arrested the Police officer, Inspector Ahmed Twumasi, who is alleged to have shot and killed a female adult, who was believed to be his girlfriend.

The shooting incident occurred in Kumasi, in the Ashanti region, on Thursday, 20th April 2023.

According to a report from the Police, the suspect, who has been on the run since the incident, was arrested at Sekyere, near Effiduase in the Ashanti Region as a result of a special Police operation, which was launched following the shooting incident.

The suspect is currently in Police custody and will be put before court.

The police officer popularly known as Tycoon is stationed in Manhyia Palace.

He is among the dispatch rider at the Palace.

Inspector Twumasi has been identified as the suspect who murdered a 26-year-old mother of one Maa Adwoa on Thursday 20th April 2023 at Adum in front of Dufie Towers in the Ashanti regional capital, Kumasi.

The police Inspector is also a member of the Ashanti regional police command’s Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) unit.

He allegedly shot his girlfriend five times according to police sources over cheating which is closely associated with the deceased.

The deceased, according to a close friend, became furious and broke up with Twumasi Ahmed.

The Police reportedly asked her to forget the issue and begged her to reconsider the breakup.

While trying to reconcile with the lady without any sign of progress the suspect then, allegedly, pulled a sidearm and shot her five times until she bled to death.

Death Threats

The suspect after committing the crime threatened to kill himself.

He confessed that he shot the girl to one of his trusted (lady) relatives in a telephone conversation which she recorded and shared on social media.

He said he killed Maa Adwoa because she was mistreating him despite taking good care of her, adding that he may end his own life to avoid shame, guilt, and prison.

The officer reportedly first shot his lover in the forehead and then multiple times in the stomach and other parts of her body until she fell and died.

Deceased Pleads

The deceased Maa Adwoa pleaded with someone she called “Tycoon” not to kill her just before the gun was shot.

But the said Tycoon probably ignored her pleas and pulled the trigger five times before bolting onto a rickshaw.

“We did not see when it exactly happened, but we heard two gunshots, and then we heard Maa Adwoa pleading with Tycoon not to kill her, and then we heard three more shots in quick succession, and by the time we rushed to the scene, Tycoon had run away from the scene,” an eyewitness said.

Family Demanding Justice

Meanwhile, the family of the 26-year-old woman is demanding justice for the bar attendant, as they appealed to the police to thoroughly investigate the shooting incident and bring the culprit to book.

The deceased was rushed to the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH) where she was pronounced dead on arrival.

The aunty of the deceased, Adwoa Nyarko, said that even though the woman would not be brought back to life, arresting and prosecuting the culprit would bring some relief to the family.

She said Maa Adwoa had just finished taking her bath and was preparing to go to bed when she had a phone call and decided to go out.

According to her, even her brother and one other aunty tried to stop her, but she said she was not going far and left “only for us to hear of the gunshots and later saw her in a pool of blood”.

Ms. Nyarko said the family was not aware of the relationship between the woman and the said Tycoon, but only knew of her footballer boyfriend, who was currently outside the country.

-BY Daniel Bampoe