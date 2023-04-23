Police Arrest Jilted Inspector Tycoon Over Girlfriend Killing At Adum

Inspector Ahmed Twumasi

Police under Ashanti Regional command have smoked out their colleague, Inspector Ahmed Twumasi, who is alleged to have shot and killed his side chick.

Tycoon as he is commonly known shot and killed his girlfriend Victoria Dapaah also called Maa Adwoa at Adum in Kumasi after arguments.

The suspect, who has been on the run since the incident, was arrested at Sekyere, near Effiduase in the Ashanti region as a result of a special police operation, which was launched following the shooting incident.

The suspect is currently in police custody and will be put before court to face justice.

He was smoked out at his hideout.

His arrest attracted huge crowd who thronged the scene to catch a glimpse at him

While some hurled insults on him over his alleged act, others also booed amidst calls for instant justice.

The shooting incident occurred in Kumasi, on Thursday, April 20, 2023.

The suspect is also attached to the Ashanti Regional Police Command’s Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) unit and was last December promoted to his current rank.

Preliminary information from the police indicated that they had gone to the inspector’s house, but he was nowhere to be found. This led to speculation that the suspect may be on the run.

The Police quickly launched a manhunt for the alleged murderer of the 26-year-old mother of one.

Tycoon as he is popularly known was stationed in Manhyia Palace among Palace security.

He allegedly shot his girlfriend 6 times according to police sources over cheating which is closely associated with the deceased.

The deceased, according to a close friend, became furious and broke up with Twumasi Ahmed, the police officer.

The police officer was said to have begged her to reconsider the breakup decision but she refused.

While trying to reconcile with the lady without any sign of progress, the suspect then, allegedly, pulled a side arm and shot her several times until she bled and passed on.

By Vincent Kubi