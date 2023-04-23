Akufo-Addo, UNESCO Boss To Open World Book Capital In Accra

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo will be joined by the Director-General of UNESCO, Audrey Azoulay in Ghana to host the grand opening of World Book Capital (AWBC) on Monday April 23, 2023 in Accra.

The duo, will host an array of important international personalities at the ceremony which is expected to be attended by dignitaries, including Members of the Diplomatic Community in Ghana, UNESCO Representatives in the Africa Region and its Paris headquarters, Directors and Representatives of the United Nations Agencies, home and abroad, Development Partners, City Mayors from the World Book Capital Network, and personalities from the International Publishers Association (IPA), International Federation of Library Associations and Institutions (IFLA), as well as the International Authors Forum (IAF).

Other dignitaries who will be addressing the ceremony at the Accra International Conference Centre include UNESCO Director General Madam Audrey Azoulay; the President of the Republic of Ghana, Nana Addo Akufo-Addo; the Minister of Education, Dr. Yaw Osei Adutwum; Greater Accra Regional Minister, Henry Quartey; and the Chief Executive of the Accra Metropolitan Assembly, Elizabeth Naa Kwatsoe Tawiah Sackey.

This is on the back of the selection of

the City of Accra on September 22, 2021 by UNESCO as the 2023 World Book Capital, following evaluation by the World Book Capital Advisory Committee.

Accra was selected ahead of other cities because it pragmatic focus was on young people and their ability to contribute to the culture and wealth of Ghana through the power of reading. Accra, thus, became the fourth city in Africa to receive this title since 2001, making the vibrant city part of the prestigious World Book Capital Cities Network.

This, no doubt, is an acknowledgement of the giant strides Ghana and Africa are making to develop the book and creative arts industries. The concept of World Book Capital by UNESCO acknowledges the power of books and reading as cornerstones to a more inclusive, equitable, peaceful, and sustainable society.

The UNESCO Director-General will also pay a courtesy call on the Ga Mantse His Royal Majesty (HRM) King Tackie Teiko Tsuru II.

The Ga Mantse will sit in state with 6 of his Paramount Chiefs at Ga Traditional Council at North Kaneshie.

The UNESCO Director-General will also visit the Ussher Fort, located James Town.

By Vincent Kubi