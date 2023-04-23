Let’s Promote Peace – Bawumia, Wife Tell Muslims

Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia and his wife, Samira Bawumia, are urging all Ghanaian Muslims to continue to live in peace, love and brotherhood as they mark the celebration of Eid at home with their families and loved ones.

In a message to the Muslim community, the Vice President and his wife shared their good wishes with the Muslim community and the entire Ghanaian people as the country marks the celebration of Eid-ul-Fitr.

Dr Bawumia thanked God for giving them the strength and endurance to be able to go through the month-long fasting.

He said, “Eid-ul-Fitr is here with us again, and it is that special moment to be thankful to Almighty Allah for giving us strength and endurance to go through a month-long fasting in the Holy month of Ramadan”.

According to him, “Having been at our spiritual, compassionate and charitable best during the past month, let us mark the Eid with our families and loved ones to further promote peace, love and brotherhood”.

For Hajia Samira Bawumia, she prayed that Almighty Allah will reward everyone for their sacrifices and good deeds during Ramadan and even beyond it.

“As we seek to uphold these beautiful virtues of Holy Ramadan, even beyond Eid, we also pray to Almighty Allah to grant us all of His rewards and sacrifices and good deeds during Ramadan,” she prayed.

BY Daniel Bampoe