Kim Kardashian Purchases $207m Customised Private Jet

Kim Kardashian now has her very own custom-built jet, which she took for a spin overnight.

The 41-year-old billionaire businesswoman flew from Milan to LA on her brand new AU$130 million G65OER private jet, which TMZ reports was crafted from scratch.

The publication notes the full price tag for the jet, including customisations and fittings, would’ve set Kardashian back about $207 million.

Kardashian’s glamorous new ride, which took a year to build, is fit with cream-coloured interiors, cashmere finishes and leather seats — a similar profile to her famous $60 million Hidden Hills home.

The reality star’s make-up artist, Mario Dedivanovic, took to Instagram with a video as he boarded the jet, which showed a mat at the foot of the steps reading, ‘Kim Air’.

Dedivanovic also gave his followers a sneak peek of the interior of the plane, which boasted plates of food pre-prepared for those flying, including himself, Kardashian and hairstylist, Chris Appleton.

“All aboard #KimAir w/ the glam fam,” he wrote.

To add some finishing touches to the whole ‘Kim Air’ experience, Kardashian ensures her passengers are gifted with slippers and pyjamas from her billion-dollar shapewear line, Skims.

TMZ notes that the jet is the same type as the one owned by Amazon billionaire Jeff Bezos.

Kardashian posed for a photo inside the jet, alongside her glam team, as they held up copies of her recent Vogue cover.

It comes after Forbes revealed last year the mother-of-four had officially become a billionaire.

Her financial boost was largely thanks to her lucrative companies, KKW Beauty and Skims.

Kardashian, who is in the middle of ugly divorce proceedings with fellow billionaire Kanye West, first launched KKW Beauty, her makeup line, in 2017, which is currently undergoing a complete brand makeover.

Kardashian then added Skims to her bustling resume in 2019, which produces lingerie, bras, underwear, loungewear and pyjamas.

Her debut collection made $2.76 million in a matter of minutes.

A mere eight years ago, in May 2014, Kardashian was estimated to be worth $62 million.