Shatta Wale Mum Begs For Rent

Shatta Wale’s mother claims the dancehall artiste has neglected her cries for help to pay her rent.

According to reports on Hot FM, Madame Elsie Avemegah, mother of Shatta Wale says she is presently homeless after her eviction from her East Legon residence.

Shatta Mama, as popularly known, has sent a heartfelt appeal to Ghanaians to step up and fill her son’s shoes since he has decided to abandon her.

“Yes, I have been evicted from the East Legon apartment Shatta Wale got for me. Almost two weeks now, I’ve nowhere to stay”.

“I’m currently homeless. All attempts to reach Shatta Wale to settle the debts the landlady claims I’m owing have been unsuccessful.”

It will be recalled that word on the streets has it that Shatta Wale had bought a house for his mother. But this development has revealed that the abode was a temporary ownership arrangement.

“Since my son is not helping me, I will please appeal to the public to help me rent a new apartment. They can either give me money to rent or gift me an apartment. I only need a place to call a home. The embarrassment is too much,” Shatta Wale’s mother implored.