No Train Conveying Ghanaians In Ukraine Attacked- Foreign Minister

Government has debunked claims that train conveying Ghanaian students in Ukraine was attacked by troops in the ongoing Russians- Ukraine war.

Addressing the nation on Sunday February 27, 2022, Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration Minister, Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey said in “these delicate times”, such unproven allegations should not be disseminated.

“Let us all endeavour to stay clear of sensationalism and unconfirmed reports. These only serve to heighten tensions at these times.

“We have parents, family, and friends of these Ghanaian students who are stuck in a war situation, and the least we can do is not to play politics or to be sensational with news that is not confirmed,” she said on Sunday.

Last Saturday, Member of Parliament (MP) for North Tongu in the Volta Region, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, openly said on media platforms that train carrying Ghanaian students was attacked.

However, the minister who refuted this claim, advised that “It is not right; we must stop it. This is a sensitive matter.”

She assured that the diplomatic missions in neighbouring countries, including Prague, Moscow, and the Vatican, are working earnestly to ensure Ghanaian citizens’ safety and subsequent evacuation.

Russia’s President, Vladimir Putin has since Thursday decided to intensify the invasion of Ukraine by extending it to Donetsk and Luhansk regions hence the Ghanaian, especially students in Ukraine have called on government for immediate evacuation.

By Vincent Kubi