NDC MPs Abandon Constituencies Over E-Levy Motion

Some sitting Members of Parliament (MPs) of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) are refusing to visit their various constituencies outside Accra over Electronic Transaction Levy commonly called E-levy.

The MPs fear the E-levy will be tabled in their absence hence their decision to remain in Accra in order to rush to Parliament to vote against the electronic transaction levy whenever it is tabled in the House.

Interestingly, this has given room to some members of the party who want to contest 2024 NDC parliamentary primaries to begin campaigning against the sitting MPs in their constituencies.

However, the MPs who are in dilemma of fear of losing their seats have raised issues with the party hierarchy over the conduct of their members in their constituencies for necessary action.

The NDC, is therefore restraining members who are nursing the ambition to contest the upcoming NDC parliamentary elections to launch a vile campaign against the incumbent.

The party has therefore threatened to disqualify any member who embark on such targent, saying that the continuous absence of the MPs is in the interest of the party and the nation.

A statement dated Friday February 25, 2022 issued by NDC and signed by Johnson Asiedu Nketia, General Secretary of the party said “It has come to the attention of the National Executive Committee of the NDC that some members who intend to contest for the party 2024 parliamentary primaries are going rounds constituencies of sitting MPs instigating hatred and malice against them. Theae individuals amongst other things are alleging that some of our MPs have abandoned the constituencies and prefer to stay in Accra.

“The party wish to take this opportunity to state clear and unambiguous terms that the works of Members of Parliament involve passing of legislations, oversight responsibilities over the executive and representing the constituents in Parliament. The party wishes to inform its numerous members and various supporters across the country its has become necessary for all our 137 members of Parliament to be present in Parliament at all times to perform certain duties that are extremely important to the nation and their constituencies hence their unavailability to be in their constituencies at regular times as used to be the case.”

The party has warned that since the time for campaign activities has not yet started thereby anybody who starts campaign will be dealt with.

“Members are to take note that the opening period for campiagn activities for the party’s internal elections are not yet due. Any member who jumps the gun could face sanctions including the possibility of being disqualified from contesting when the time comes.

“All party members are advised henceforth to desist from this and any other activity that will bring the name of the party into disrepute,” the statement said.

